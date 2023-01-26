Despite being "sickened" by his team's recent playoff exit, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not making a change when it comes to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy, who gave his season-ending press conference on Thursday, said that he recently received a voice of confidence from Jones, who has fired a host of coaches during his near 34-year run as Cowboys owner.

"As far as my relationship with Jerry, just using his words, we're in an excellent spot," McCarthy said, via Pro Football Talk. "The partnership that we have, he's excited about. He told me a number of times this week that he wants me to coach here as long as Coach Landry did. And I said, 'OK, that's a long time.' I feel really good about our relationship. I think our ability to discuss and disagree, we do a good job of that, and I think that's important."

While he isn't worried about his job status, McCarthy offered a somewhat cryptic response when asked about offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's status during his season-ending news conference. While he wasn't among the Cowboys assistants who were let go on Thursday, Moore's future with the team may not be completely secure. Moore was largely expected to remain the Cowboys' offensive coordinator after he was passed over for the Panthers' previously vacant head coaching opening.

"Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated," McCarthy said, via ESPN.

While somewhat odd, McCarthy's comment doesn't necessarily mean that Moore's job is in jeopardy. It does mean, however, that Moore returning to Dallas for his fifth season as OC is not a slam dunk. The Cowboys, after all, are not parting ways with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who will stay in Dallas after meeting with several teams that have head coach vacancies.

On paper, Moore's tenure in Dallas has been a success. The Cowboys have finished first, fourth and sixth in the NFL in scoring under Moore's watch. The Cowboys offense was highly successful on weighty downs this past season, as they were fifth in the NFL in third-down efficiency and first in red zone efficiency. Making these numbers more impressive is the fact that Cooper Rush led the offense for five games with Prescott dealing with an injury.

For all their success, the Cowboys offense has come up short against the 49ers in the playoffs each of the past two years. Dallas scored 17 points in last year's wild-card loss and just 12 points in last weekend's divisional round loss. Questionable play-calling, particularly in the closing stages, was an issue in both losses.

Given the Cowboys' success under him, Moore will likely remain in his role for the 2023 season. If the Cowboys do decide to go in a different direction, 49ers offensive assistant Chris Foerster, Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan, and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson could be possible options to replace Moore.