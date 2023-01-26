On the same day the Cowboys parted with several assistants, the team learned that it was not losing highly touted defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the 2023 season. Quinn, who appeared on his way to receiving a head coaching job, has instead told interested teams that he will remain in Dallas, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Quinn was the top candidate for the Cardinals' head coach opening. He had also interviewed with the Colts and Broncos for their head coach openings. Quinn's heart was still reportedly in Dallas, however, as he remains committed to helping the Cowboys snap their near three-decade championship drought.

"Unfinished business here in Dallas," Quinn told ESPN. "My complete focus is helping the team play championship ball in 2023."

Quinn, 52, will return for his third season as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Under Quinn's watch, the Cowboys have finished seventh and fifth in the NFL in scoring defense. Quinn's unit played well in both of the team's playoff games this winter. It allowed just 14 points to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend. Last Sunday, the Cowboys' defense held the 49ers to just 19 points and 282 total yards.

"We're all extremely excited to have Dan back. Had a chance to visit with him a short while ago," head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday (via ESPN). "This is big for us. Gives us continuity. Definitely what we've accomplished the last two years, building off of that. Frankly, on a personal note, I can't tell you how thankful I am.

"I think there's a bunch of reasons. I think it's staff. I think it's players. I think he's been a head coach, he understands at this point in his life how hard it is to win a Super Bowl. So I think all of those things play into that. I think clearly Dan is in a position to be selective and I'm extremely excited about the decision."

Prior to arriving in Dallas, Quinn spent six seasons as the Falcons' head coach, leading Atlanta to the franchise's second Super Bowl berth in 2016. Quinn, who broke into the NFL with the 49ers in 2001, was the Seahawks' defensive coordinator when Seattle won two NFC titles as well as Super Bowl XLVIII.