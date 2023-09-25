Most of the NFL's Week 3 schedule is in the books, with plenty of drama unfolding over the weekend, from the Dolphins dropping 70 points (!) on the Broncos to the Chargers stunning the Vikings for their first victory of the year. Still, there's more action on tap, with not one but two different "Monday Night Football" games scheduled to close the week.

Wait, what? There are two Monday night games? Yep. You read that right. Here's why, plus how to tune in:

How to watch

Game Date Time TV Stream Eagles at Buccaneers Sept. 25 7:15 p.m. ET ABC fubo Rams at Bengals Sept. 25 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN fubo

Why are there two 'MNF' games?

The NFL finalized its current media rights agreement in 2021, and as part of the deal, ESPN and ABC received additional game broadcasts, including an expansion of multi-game "Monday Night Football" airings.

The NFL has deployed "MNF" doubleheaders for years, usually to include games on both the West and East Coasts, but only recently has ESPN broadcast more of an overlapping schedule. That included this year's Week 2 slate of Panthers-Saints and Browns-Steelers, which saw the two games kick off within an hour of each other.