Monday Night Football inactives: Giants missing two key players vs. Lions
Two defensive starters are on the shelf for the Giants on Monday
The Giants released their inactive list prior to their "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Lions, and to their fans' delight, star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is active for the primetime game. However, the Giants will be missing two key defenders as they try to slow down Matthew Stafford's offense.
Both cornerback Janoris Jenkins and middle linebacker B.J. Goodson are inactive on Monday night.
Jenkins was downgraded to questionable on Sunday morning:
Here's the full inactive list for each team:
Note that the Giants are also without potential Goodson fill-in Keenan Robinson at the linebacker position. The team announced undrafted rookie Calvin Munson will take Goodson's spot in the starting lineup.
