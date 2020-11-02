One of the top teams in the NFC meets one of the worst when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to East Rutherford, N.J., to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers (5-2) are atop the NFC South along with New Orleans. They have won their last two games and five of their last six, including a 45-20 drubbing of Las Vegas last week. Meanwhile, the Giants (1-6) sit at the bottom of the NFC East but are just two games behind division-leading Philadelphia. New York is coming off a 22-21 loss at the Eagles.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Giants odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 45.

Buccaneers vs. Giants spread: Tampa Bay -12.5

Buccaneers vs. Giants Over/Under: 45 points

Buccaneers vs. Giants moneyline: Tampa Bay -750, New York +525

TB: Defense ranks third in the league in yards allowed per game (291.3).

NYG: LB Blake Martinez is second in the NFL in tackles (73).

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has one of the top defenses in the league. The Buccaneers rank first in the NFL in rushing defense (66.0 yards per game) and third in total defense (291.3). They also rank second in sacks (25), just one behind the league-leading Steelers entering the week.

In addition, running back Ronald Jones II is having a breakthrough season. The third-year running back from USC has rushed for 506 yards this season, which ranks fourth in the league. He also has scored four rushing touchdowns, 10th-best in the NFL. He is on pace to smash his career-best numbers from last season when he ran for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

Why the Giants can cover

Despite its 1-6 record, New York is playing strong defense. The Giants rank fifth in the league in yards per rush allowed (3.69) and eighth in rushing yards per game (105.0). They have also forced nine turnovers this season, which is 13th in the NFL.

One of the keys on the defensive side of the ball has been middle linebacker Blake Martinez. The sideline-to-sideline playmaker ranks second in the NFL with 73 tackles.

Cornerback Logan Ryan is a distant second on the team with 44 tackles. Martinez also is tied for third on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

