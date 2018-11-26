Monday Night Football odds, line: Titans vs. Texans picks and predictions from top-rated expert who's 15-7 on Tennessee games

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans look for their eighth consecutive victory as they host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football to close out the Week 12 NFL schedule. The Texans stand at 7-3 after edging Washington last week, while the Titans (5-5) fell hard to the Colts, but have beaten the Patriots and Cowboys in the last three weeks. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who suffered a stinger last week, was removed from the injury report and will start on Monday Night Football. Houston is favored by four points in the latest Titans vs. Texans odds, down from a high of 6.5 after it was announced Mariota will start. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5, up from an open of 41.5. Before you lock in any Titans vs. Texans picks for Monday Night Football, you'll want to see what SportsLine's R.J. White is saying about the game.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season, returning $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has also cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last three years and now turned his eye toward Monday Night Football. He is riding a strong 15-7 record handicapping the Titans, which includes nailing his past three selections. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has analyzed Texans vs. Titans on Monday Night Football from every angle and locked in a strong spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

White knows that Houston carries a two-game lead in the AFC South over Tennessee. It's finding ways to win, evidenced by last week's 23-21 victory over the Redskins despite three turnovers and only 320 yards gained. Now the Texans face a Titans team it's covered against in 11 of the last 15 meetings.

The defense is a big reason for that. Houston ranks No. 7 in the NFL at just 96 rushing yards allowed per game. The Texans are also 12th in passing defense at 255 yards per game. Four times during their seven-game win streak, the Texans have held opponents to 17 points or fewer, including an impressive 20-7 win over the Jaguars.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has passed for 2,597 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Of his 303 targets this season, 96 of them have been to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The two-time Pro Bowler has 68 catches for 950 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking in the top 10 in all three categories.

But just because Houston is on a roll doesn't mean it will cover against a Titans team that dismantled the Patriots 34-10 two weeks ago.

White also knows Mariota was knocked out of last Sunday's loss to the Colts with what was diagnosed as a stinger. He's expected to start and doesn't have an injury designation, but the Titans have Blaine Gabbert on call. Gabbert has two starts this season, including in Week 2, when he led the Titans to a 20-17 win over these same Texans.

While Tennessee's offense has been up and down, the defense has been among the NFL's top units. The Titans rank ninth in yards allowed and second in points allowed. They're giving up just 18.9 points per game; only the Ravens (18.1) allow fewer. Watson has been sacked 33 times, and that number may grow on Monday.

We can tell you White is leaning under for Texans vs. Titans, but he's found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who covers in Texans vs. Titans? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Monday, all from the top NFL analyst who's an outstanding 15-7 on spread picks involving the Titans, and find out.