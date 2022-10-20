One practice down with the Baltimore Ravens and DeSean Jackson is already drawing the comparisons between Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick. Jackson, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, turned the potential of catching passes from Jackson into a reality.

"I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now," Jackson said to reporters, via Sports Illustrated. "I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick. He beat some of his records so obviously, he's the new era of Michael Vick.

"Being able to play with Michael Vick, being able to come and play with Lamar, it's a blessing for me. I'm very excited about that."

Lamar Jackson has broken some of Vick's records already in his young career. He's the fastest quarterback to throw for 10,000 yards and rush for 4,000 yards in a career (63 games), shattering Vick's mark of 143 games. Jackson is also the fastest quarterback to rush for 4,000 yards in a career (63 games), beating Vick's mark of 87 games.

Jackson's 12 career 100-yard rushing games is the most by a quarterback in NFL history, beating Vick's NFL record of 10 games. His 1,206 rushing yards in 2019 also beat Vick's record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season (1,039 in 2006).

DeSean Jackson has a few accolades of his own. One of the greatest deep threats the NFL has ever seen, Jackson has 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns in his 14 previous years in the league. Jackson has led the NFL in yards per catch four times and even averaged 22.7 yards per catch last season, splitting time between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders (20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns).

Jackson has 39 receiving touchdowns of 40-plus yards, the fourth-most in NFL history (trailing only Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Terrell Owens). His 34 touchdowns of 50-plus yards trail only Rice (36) for the most in NFL history. His 26 touchdowns of 60-plus yards are the most in NFL history.

One practice together, and Lamar Jackson already likes what he sees out of his new wide receiver.

"He looked like the DeSean [Jackson] when he first got to the league, got introduced to the league. [He's] still floating around, running great routes. I'm excited," Jackson said. "I feel like guys are going to have to play him off, because he's still flying.

"Even though it's Year 15 for him, it looks like Year One. He's going to bring a lot to the table for us; we're just going to have to see if he gets out there."