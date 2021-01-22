Tom Brady won't have his full stable of offensive weapons when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown suffered a knee injury in the team's victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but there was reportedly no serious damage found when Brown underwent an MRI on Monday. He was listed by head coach Bruce Arians as day-to-day, but didn't participate in practice this week and Arians has now officially ruled him out against the Packers.

Brown joined the Buccaneers after an added eight-game suspension that dovetailed on the indefinite suspension he was set to be reinstated from in 2020. After getting off to a slow start, he and Brady found chemistry late in the regular season, and his 138-yard, two-touchdown breakout game for Tampa helped lift them to a critical comeback victory against the rival Atlanta Falcons in December. It served as a reminder that Brown still has a ton of fuel left in his tank, and enough to potentially give the Packers defense some problems, but they won't have to contend with him now.

This is a developing story.