NFL conference title games picks: Take the unders and the underdogs as best bets in Rams-Saints and Patriots-Chiefs

Making NFL picks against the spread can be so frustrating at times. Just when you think you have a grasp on it, reality sets back in for most of us. We aren't nearly as good as we think we are – as I found out last week.

After going 4-1 with my best bets in the wild-card round of the playoffs, I puffed out my chest a bit last week. This isn't so hard, I said. Then a truck smacked me in the face – one with the word "looooser" on the side panel. I went 1-4 with my best bets last week, with the Eagles the only winner, and that was in danger late until the Saints missed a field goal.

Gross.

But I feel good about the two championship games this week, which means it's time to get back on track. Here's a hint: Dogs will be barking.

Rams +3.5 at Saints

I think the Rams showed something last week in running for 273 yards against the Cowboys. That will carry over in this one. The Saints will be without defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, which will hurt their run defense. The Rams will control the clock and make big pass plays off the run game. They will win this game outright.

Rams-Saints Under 56.5

Because the Rams will run the ball, they will chew up clock. And I think the Saints will also be able to run the football, which means two teams chewing up the clock. The last time these two plays it was 45-35. They won't come close to that number this time around.

Patriots +3 at Chiefs

It's hard to believe I am taking both road teams, but I am. I just think the Patriots are cresting at the right time, which will not be a good thing for the Chiefs. Pats coach Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Brian Flores will come after Patrick Mahomes. That will force a key turnover or two. I think Tom Brady will get the best of this quarterback battle with a constant flow of short, quick throws. Take the points.

Patriots-Chiefs Under 55.5

The last time they played back in October, the score was 43-40. There is little chance they come close that again, especially if the weather is an issue, which it is expected to be. I think this one will be lower scoring than expected.

