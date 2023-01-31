Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco figured to be the biggest beneficiary of a hobbled Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game, but he took a roundabout way to get there. Mahomes started against the Bengals after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the team's divisional round win against Jacksonville, but rather than feed Pacheco on the ground, Mahomes targeted him in the passing game. Pacheco could have upside in your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS lineups against a Philadelphia defense that allowed Christian McCaffrey to run for 84 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. Pacheco showed his value as a capable all-purpose back in the NFL DFS player pool last week when he caught 5-of-6 targets for 59 yards. Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl 57 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. He only threw for 121 yards last week against the 49ers, but didn't have to put up big numbers through the air since the rushing attack led the day. He got in on the act as well and ran for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 31-7 win over the 49ers.

In the divisional round against the New York Giants, Hurts completed 16-of-24 passes for 154 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 34 yards and another score and could be in for a big day on the ground against the Chiefs, who gave up the fifth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks during the regular season (444).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He finished with seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. In two playoff starts this season, Kelce has 21 total catches for 176 yards and three scores.

Of Kelce's 98 receiving yards against the Jaguars, 53 were after the catch, and he picked up yards after every reception against Cincinnati, save for his touchdown and a hook-and-ladder attempt. The Eagles allowed George Kittle to make several grabs in the NFC Championship even though both 49ers quarterbacks were injured, so Kelce should continue to dominate. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 57. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2023 Super Bowl? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.