The 2023 NFL Kickoff Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions officially begins the 104th NFL season. NFL DFS lineups will be littered with household names like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, while the upstart Lions hope to make a name for themselves. Former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff could be among the top NFL DFS picks, while others like Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown will also be in the NFL DFS player pool. Lions vs. Chiefs features two top-five offenses from 2022, so NFL DFS players should have no shortage of elite Lions vs. Chiefs DFS picks at their disposal.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. After being an All-ACC selection at Georgia Tech in 2021 and an All-SEC selection at Alabama last year, Gibbs was taken 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by Detroit. He's expected to contribute immediately after the Lions parted ways with Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, who combined for over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 25 touchdowns in 2022.

Look for Detroit to try to establish the ground game in order to eat up the clock and keep Kansas City's explosive offense off the field. As one of just two running backs on the roster, Gibbs will heavily factor into that strategy. However, he's also an elite pass-catcher, and no team allowed more receptions to running backs than Kansas City did last season. Gibbs is set up to have a stellar NFL debut and is one of the top NFL DFS values in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The eight-time Pro Bowler set career-highs in targets (152), receptions (110) and touchdowns (12) last season, as he's been an option Mahomes can rely on throughout the quarterback's first five years as a full-time starting quarterback.

Mahomes and Kelce have formed a strong connection in the NFL over the past few seasons. After the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill before the start of last season, some questioned how they'd both perform without Hill. Mahomes won the MVP and Kelce scored 100 points more than any other tight end in Fantasy football. Kelce is as safe as it gets in NFL DFS lineups and the two will want to remind the NFL on opening night how dominant of a duo they are. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

