NFL DFS, Conference Championships: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For the AFC and NFC Championship Games of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, which includes Jaguars-Patriots and Vikings-Eagles, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $1.7 million Fantasy Football Quarter-Millionaire. FanDuel is running a $1.25 million Sunday Million.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through this season, entering multiple lineups that have cashed big.

For DFS tournaments during the divisional round last week, he jumped all over Titans receiver Corey Davis as a strong value play at $3,400 on FanDuel. The result: Davis caught two touchdown passes and easily returned his best DFS performance of the season with 23.3 points on DraftKings. Anyone who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's games and locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup.

One player he absolutely loves for Sunday: Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, who is a huge bargain at $6,700 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings.

Diggs drew headlines for his miraculous touchdown reception that knocked off the Saints last week, but he was a big part of the offense all day. He was targeted 10 times and ended up with six catches for 137 yards and a touchdown, marking his best DFS performance since September.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum has relied on Diggs more consistently down the stretch. He averaged eight targets in the Vikings' past five games and had at least five catches in all of them.

The Eagles were No. 1 against the run this season, but were in the middle of the pack against the pass, so the Vikings will have to air it out on Sunday to have offensive success.

Lock Diggs in at his affordable price and you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge star like Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who is $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings.

The recipe for the Jaguars to pull off the upset over the Patriots isn't rocket science: They need to run the ball, shorten the game and limit opportunities for Tom Brady and Co. to be on the field.

Fournette will play a huge role in that. He was a monster at Pittsburgh, rushing 25 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns even though he missed part of the game with an ankle injury.

He has 51 touches in the playoffs and the Jags should keep that pace up Sunday against a Patriots defense that finished the regular season No. 20 against the run and tied for 30th in average yards per rush allowed.

McClure is also targeting a sleeper running back you're not even thinking about who is facing a defense that has proven it can't stop the run.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for the AFC and NFC title games?