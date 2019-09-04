NFL DFS for Week 1: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

NFL DFS players will face plenty of tough decisions in Week 1, but perhaps no position carries as many potential pitfalls as running back. Ezekiel Elliott inked a six-year, $90 million contract extension on Wednesday, but reports say he'll only play 20 to 25 snaps against the Giants. Should Elliott be among your Week 1 NFL DFS picks or does he carry too much risk? On the other sideline, Saquon Barkley, the most expensive back on FanDuel, faces a Cowboys defense that ranked No. 7 in the league against the run last season. Is he worth $9,200 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings, or are there better values out there while determining your NFL DFS strategy? Before making the call, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. His optimal NFL DFS lineups, advice and player pool can help you make the optimal picks at every position.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

For Sunday's Week 1 NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins at $7,400 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Cousins' first season in Minnesota was largely defined by his inability to push the Vikings to the playoffs, but in terms of Fantasy numbers, he fared relatively well. In fact, the former Redskins signal-caller put up the seventh-most Fantasy points among all quarterbacks as he piled up 4,298 yards passing, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also has two top-shelf receivers, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Despite those numbers, he's not even priced as a top-10 quarterback on DraftKings or FanDuel this week as he takes on the Atlanta Falcons, a team that finished 28th in the league in pass defense in 2018. With an over-under of 47.5 points, oddsmakers are expecting a relatively high-scoring game. Confidently lock Cousins into your NFL DFS lineups at a fraction of the cost of several comparable quarterbacks and look for a huge return on value.

McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey is a proven every-down back in Carolina's potent offense. In fact, he came just 133 receiving yards shy of becoming just the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. McCaffrey was on the field for 91.3 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps last season, leading all running backs by a comfortable margin. His high usage rate meant McCaffrey touched the ball 326 times for 1,965 yards from scrimmage en route to a second-team All-Pro selection. He also proved to have a knack for finding the end zone, finishing the 2018 season with 13 total touchdowns.

In Week 1, McCaffrey and the Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams, who were in the bottom half of the NFL last season against the run, allowing over 120 yards per game. In the 2019 preseason, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ripped off a 5-42-1 stat line against L.A. Lock McCaffrey in as one of your top overall Week 1 NFL DFS picks.



