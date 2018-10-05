NFL DFS for Week 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

End-of-week injury reports are in and there's a lot for NFL DFS players to digest. In Minnesota, Dalvin Cook is a game-time decision with a hamstring injury, which could open the door for Latavius Murray to be the bellcow back. In Green Bay, Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are both questionable, which could thrust rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling into the starting lineup at receiver. And in Houston, Will Fuller (hamstring) and Lamar Miller (chest) are questionable for Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys. So before you set any NFL DFS lineups for tournaments or cash games, be sure to check out the NFL picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 4, he was all over Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel at $3,900 on DraftKings. The result: Gabriel, who was only 3 percent owned, exploded for seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns -- returning 33.4 points and almost 9x value. That pick helped his optimal lineup finish in the top 2 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, while his optimal FanDuel lineup finished in the top 6 percent. Anybody following him is up huge.

For Week 5, we can tell you McClure is banking on Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at $7,000 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Bortles has been a strong NFL DFS pick multiple times this season, returning over 5x value on DraftKings twice already. And he gets a matchup against a Kansas City defense that has given up massive numbers already this year, including 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Ben Roethlisberger.

McClure's Week 5 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The superstar comes with a predictably bulky price of $9,000 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings, but he's due to blow up this week after a slow start to the season (just 272 yards through four games, albeit with three touchdowns). Look for a solid return on investment even though he's the most expensive wide receiver available.

The key to Brown this week is his matchup against a leaky Falcons pass defense. In fact, Atlanta has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. With Brown still seeing a plenty of targets in the Steelers' offense (his 42 targets are second-most in the league), he has a strong chance of putting up the huge numbers we've become accustomed to during his reign of excellence.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers this week because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 5? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 5 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.