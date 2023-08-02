The 172-day drought in between NFL games comes to an end with the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The Cleveland Browns are making the hour-long drive to Canton, Ohio to face the New York Jets for the official start of the 2023 NFL preseason. While regular-season NFL DFS lineups would feature the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, backups should get much more love with your 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS picks. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson hopes to entrench himself as Watson's backup, while Tim Boyle looks to lock down the No. 3 QB job in New York behind Rodgers and Zach Wilson.

With 90-man rosters, there is plenty to keep track of when formulating a daily Fantasy football strategy. Who should you target with your 2023 Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS picks for Jets vs. Browns, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for the 2023 Hall of Fame Game

For Browns vs. Jets on Thursday, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $11,400 and every player on FanDuel is $12,000, one of Gibbs' top picks is Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round rookie out of UCLA who should see plenty of action. DTR, as he's known, is a dual-threat weapon who passed for 27 touchdowns in his senior season while rushing for another 12 scores. Only five players among the Power 5 conferences were responsible for more touchdowns than his 39 last season.

Thompson-Robinson should see plenty of snaps as the only rookie quarterback on Cleveland's roster. Outside of Watson, the Browns other QBs are 2021 third-rounder Kellen Mond and journeyman Joshua Dobbs, both of whom have logged regular-season snaps. With the vanilla looks he'll see from New York's defense, Thompson-Robinson has a chance to be a preseason star and make the most of a big stage on Thursday.

Gibbs' optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Zonovan Knight, who appeared in seven games as a rookie in 2022 and is second on the Jets' preseason depth chart. Undrafted out of NC State, Knight made the most of his opportunities last year and leapfrogged Michael Carter for snaps. Knight received 10-plus touches across six games and averaged 64.5 scrimmage yards in those contests.

New York's top running back, Breece Hall, is still on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last season. Fifth-round rookie Israel Abanikanda is third on the depth chart, with Knight only behind Carter. But with starters not heavily involved in the preseason opener, Knight should see plenty of playing time on Thursday. Cleveland ranked in the bottom 10 of the NFL in rushing yards allowed, rushing TD allowed and yards per carry allowed last season, so Knight could see wide rushing lanes. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Browns vs. Jets

Gibbs is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2023 Hall of Fame Game? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a highly-rated Fantasy expert, and find out.