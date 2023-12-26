Week 17 of the 2023 NFL schedule begins with Thursday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns host the New York Jets. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown for more than 360 yards in back-to-back games and passed for at least 300 yards in three straight outings, so should you feature him in your NFL DFS picks? Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 27 of 49 passes for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first start with the Jets last week in a 30-28 win over the Commanders. How much confidence should NFL daily Fantasy football players have in either of these quarterbacks when making NFL DFS lineups?

Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Jerome Ford, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson are among the stars you'll find in the NFL DFS player pool for Thursday Night Football. Cooper had 265 yards and two touchdowns last week as the Browns reached the 30-point mark for the second time in the last three weeks, so should you target the Cleveland offense when forming NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Jets on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Jets

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. The 22-year-old had more than 90 rushing and 90 receiving yards last week, rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries while adding 12 receptions for 96 yards in a 30-28 win over the Commanders last week. Hall has become a huge part of the passing game over the last few weeks with at least six receptions in four of his last five games.

The second-year running back became the first player in the league this season to have at least 20 carries and 10 receptions in the same game with last week's performance. That shows how vital he is to the New York offense. The Jets have struggled to score the majority of the season, but when things are going well, it's largely due to Hall making huge plays. He's the team's go-to offensive playmaker and his volume alone makes him an attractive asset to McClure for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns receiver Amari Cooper. The 29-year-old receiver is coming off one of the best Fantasy football performances of the season, recording 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-22 win over the Texans last week. Cooper's put together back-to-back 100-yard games after having four receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Bears the week before.

Cooper has led the Browns in targets in three of Joe Flacco's first four starts in Cleveland. He had 15 targets last week against the Texans after receiving 14 targets in the second game he shared the field with Flacco. Cooper is averaging 12.3 targets over his last three games and is one of the biggest beneficiaries of Flacco's huge arm by making plays down the field. McClure expects another highly-targeted game for Cooper, making him a strong play for TNF NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

