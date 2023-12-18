NFL Week 15 wraps up with a primetime NFC matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Starting quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (illness) and Geno Smith (groin) are both questionable and will be game-time decisions. Even if Hurts and Smith are unable to play, the MNF NFL DFS player pool will be star-studded, with players like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Kenneth Walker III all likely to be popular NFL DFS picks. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks around the wide receiver position? Would it make more sense to target high-priced running backs? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Eagles on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for MNF is Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. The 26-year-old ranks third in the NFL with 1,258 receiving yards and is coming off back-to-back big games. The Seahawks have struggled at times against the pass this season and Kaylor expects Brown to have another huge performance on Monday Night Football.

"The Eagles could be without Jalen Hurts for this matchup, but that doesn't scare me away from targeting A.J. Brown in NFL DFS contests. Philadelphia has too many weapons for opposing defenses to regularly commit to double-teaming Brown, and Marcus Mariota is a more-than-serviceable backup option. I expect Brown's run of double-digit targets to continue in Week 15," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former Ole Miss standout has been on a tear, catching eight passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns in Seattle's last two games. Metcalf is one of the top downfield threats in the NFL and Philadelphia's secondary has battled inconsistencies. If Seattle were to fall behind, Kaylor expects Metcalf to see plenty of footballs come his way on MNF.

"It's no secret that DK Metcalf is one of the most physically gifted players in the NFL today. The Eagles have a talented secondary, but they have shown signs of vulnerability against top flight wide receivers. I anticipate the Seahawks getting behind early, which will force them to throw the ball more than they would probably like to. As a result, I project Metcalf to see double-digit targets on Monday night." Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Seahawks on MNF

