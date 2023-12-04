NFL Week 13 comes to a close with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Calvin Ridley, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon. With Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Injured Reserve with a wrist injury, would it make sense to fade Chase and Higgins in your NFL DFS lineups? Or should you build your NFL DFS stacks around Lawrence and Ridley? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Jaguars on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), and DK Metcalf (6-143-3) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Week 13 Jaguars vs. Bengals matchup on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Jaguars on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for MNF is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 overall pick has been inconsistent at times, but remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Lawrence enters Monday Night Football averaging a career-high 249.6 passing yards per game and will be facing a Bengals defense that has struggled mightily against the pass in 2023.

"On paper, this is an outstanding fantasy matchup for Trevor Lawrence. The Bengals are one of the NFL's worst passing defenses, allowing just under 250 yards per game. With Travis Etienne Jr. banged up, I expect Jacksonville to lean heavily on its high-powered passing attack on Monday night. I anticipate close to 300 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes for Lawrence against the Bengals on MNF," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Jacksonville wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The former Alabama standout is on pace to go over 1,000 yards in his first season in a Jaguars uniform, despite sharing targets with Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. Ridley is coming off back-to-back strong performances, and Kaylor expects him to continue his run of high-level play on Monday night.

"Calvin Ridley has fit seamlessly into Jacksonville's offense, catching 47 passes for 663 yards and five touchdowns through 11 games. He has a knack for making explosive plays, and enters this game coming off two of his better performances of the season. Ridley has 12 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns in Jacksonville's last two games, and I expect the former first round pick out of Alabama to have another similarly strong performance on MNF," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Jaguars vs. Bengals on MNF

