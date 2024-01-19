The 2024 NFL Playoffs will continue with a two-game slate in the Divisional Round on Saturday. The Baltimore Ravens will host the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET in the first game of the day, while the San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool features a trio of MVP candidates in Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, and Christian McCaffrey. Should any of the three be a part of your NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks? Should you target pass-catchers like George Kittle, Nico Collins, or Brandon Aiyuk? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Saturday on Divisional Round Weekend on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1 and 13-227-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

On Wild Card Weekend, two of his top core plays were among the highest-scoring players of the weekend. Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson caught 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, while Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who included them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey. The four-time All-Pro selection had one of the most productive regular seasons of his career in 2023, his first full year in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. McCaffrey rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns, and caught 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. Kaylor expects the 49ers to lean heavily on the 27-year-old on Saturday.

"Christian McCaffrey bolstered fantasy and DFS lineups all season, and this weekend shouldn't be any different. The Packers allowed 128.3 rushing yards per game during the regular season, and McCaffrey's ability as a receiver makes him nearly matchup proof from a DFS perspective. In a win or go home situation, I expect the 49ers to get the ball into McCaffrey's hands 20+ times against the Packers on Saturday," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2023 NFL MVP front runner guided Baltimore to the top seed in the AFC, and played some of the most efficient football of his career during the regular season. Jackson completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, and he rushed for 821 yards and five TDs. Kaylor expects another massive performance from Jackson on Saturday night.

"Lamar Jackson faces a talented Houston defense on Saturday, and Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is one of the top defensive minds in the NFL. Nonetheless, I expect Jackson to have an outstanding game on Saturday afternoon. The Ravens have had two weeks to prepare for this game, and Jackson, who got my MVP vote, has played like a man on a mission this season. I expect the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner to have a multiple TD game, and be among this game's leading rushers," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

