Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor was held out of all three preseason games to rest for the regular season, so the defending rushing champion will be fresh for Sunday's matchup with Houston. Taylor led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last season, which is why he is an expensive player to include in your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups. Houston will debut rookie fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce, who climbed the depth chart during training camp. Should you target Taylor or Pierce with your NFL DFS picks? The Colts and Texans are expected to lean heavily on their rushing attacks, which might mean both starting quarterbacks are players to avoid in your Week 1 NFL DFS strategy. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Week 1 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of Gibbs' top NFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams ($6,600 on FanDuel and DraftKings) as Los Angeles takes on the Raiders. With Justin Herbert supercharging Los Angeles' offense last season, Williams put up career numbers and had 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. Considering he was targeted a whopping 129 times, there's room to grow as well if he can improve his catch percentage.

The Raiders ranked 25th in total defense last season and Williams had a monster game against them in the playoffs, piling up nine catches for 119 yards and a score. He was targeted eight more times than any other Los Angeles receiver in that game, so you can expect him to be a major part of the game plan in this opener.

Another one of the NFL DFS picks that Gibbs is eyeing: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts ($5,700 on DraftKings, $6,000 on FanDuel) as Atlanta takes on the Saints. Pitts might be labeled as a tight end, but he lined up in the slot and on the outside at a high rate during his rookie season in 2021. Pitts finished as the TE11 in weekly scoring despite only logging one touchdown.

He ranked third in receiving yards among tight ends and sixth in target share, giving him a high upside heading into his second season. New Orleans finished seventh in total yards allowed per game last year, but its passing defense barely cracked the top half of the league. Pitts had 62 receiving yards in a road game against the Saints last November, marking one of his strongest performances of the year. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 1

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced running back you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 1? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.