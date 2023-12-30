The Week 17 NFL schedule rolls on with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on Saturday night. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams have clinched playoff spots, but will be looking to improve their seeding with a win. The NFL DFS player pool features several high-end, Pro Bowl caliber players. The combinations of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for Dallas, and Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit will likely be popular NFL DFS stacks for this single game slate.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Top NFL DFS picks for Lions vs. Cowboys on Saturday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday night is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The 24-year-old playmaker is having the best season of his career, and is on track to earn All-Pro honors at the end of the year. Lamb leads the NFL with 109 receptions, and ranks second in yards (1,424) and fourth in touchdown receptions (9). Dallas has made a concerted effort to get Lamb more heavily involved in its offense, and Kaylor expects that trend to continue on Saturday night.

"CeeDee Lamb has always had big play ability, and over the last two seasons, he has also developed into one of the most complete wide receivers in the NFL. The former Oklahoma standout averages over 10 targets per game and leads the NFL with 109 receptions. He'll be facing a Detroit secondary that has been inconsistent in 2023, and Dallas' offensive success at AT&T Stadium is well-documented. I am projecting another 100-yard performance from Lamb on Saturday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The third year pro is also having a career year in 2023, and enters this matchup with 106 receptions for 1,281 yards and eight touchdowns. Dallas has one of the league's best defenses, but Kaylor still believe St. Brown will be productive on Saturday night.

"Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff have an obvious rapport, and the former USC wide receiver's route running ability makes him a nearly matchup proof fantasy option. St. Brown and the Lions will face a stiff test from the Cowboys' defense, but I still expect them to score and continue racking up explosive plays. I am projecting another 10+ target game for St. Brown on Saturday night," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Lions on Saturday

