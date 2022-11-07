While the 2022 NFL schedule is shaping up as another lost year for Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, rookie Chris Olave has taken advantage of additional opportunities. The No. 11 overall pick will get a primetime stage to showcase his talents when the New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. With Baltimore having a run-heavy offense with the likes of Lamar Jackson and Kenyan Drake, Olave could be the most sought after receiver in the NFL DFS player pool. Given New Orleans' recent success in featuring Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, will the Saints' passing offense take a backseat in Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saints vs. Ravens and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He already has 15 passing touchdowns this season, including four games with two-plus scores through the air. He's a true dual-threat and also has 553 yards rushing this season on 75 attempts.

Jackson has four games with double-digit carries and now faces a Saints defense that let Kyler Murray run for 30 yards in a game this season, Joe Burrow scamper for 25 yards and a touchdown, and Marcus Mariota run wild for 72 yards and a score on the ground. Jackson has arguably the highest ceiling of any player in the Saints vs. Ravens DFS player pool.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who is coming off 62 rushing yards, 96 receiving yards and three total touchdowns last week. Kamara leads all players in scrimmage yards (581) over the last four weeks.

One of Kamara's biggest strengths is his effectiveness in the passing game, and that also happens to be one of Baltimore's biggest weaknesses. The Ravens have allowed the fourth-most receptions to opposing running backs and the seventh-most receiving yards to the position. The last three starting running backs the Ravens have faced have found the end zone, and they've combined to average 86.7 yards from scrimmage over those games. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Ravens

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.