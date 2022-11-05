The busiest NFL trade deadline in history saw several daily Fantasy football stars change teams. T.J. Hockenson moved from the Lions to the Vikings, while the Bears acquired Chase Claypool from the Steelers. Both are likely players you'll want to avoid in your NFL DFS lineups in Week 9 given they've had little time to learn a new offense, but they'll bear watching in future weeks. How has the trade deadline impacted the NFL DFS player pool, and which stars have the top NFL DFS matchups? Bills quarterback Josh Allen is off a bye week and produced an average of 30.1 points on DraftKings and 28.1 points on FanDuel. He'll take on the Jets after throwing for 1,224 yards and six touchdowns with 184 rushing yards in his last four starts against them. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's Week 9 slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. Hopkins has wasted little time in getting reacclimated to impressive Fantasy production since coming off his suspension, as he's averaged 11 catches for 131 yards in his two games this season.

Those numbers shouldn't come down on Sunday, when a matchup versus Seattle's defense awaits. Hopkins has averaged 126 receiving yards over his last three times facing the Seahawks, and Seattle has allowed eight passing touchdowns over the last five weeks. Hopkins has either scored or hit 100 yards game in each of his last five games in which he started and finished, so he's a no-brainer for Week 9 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones at $7,400 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. The former Pro Bowl running back has been a critical piece for Green Bay's offense, and he's been even more important in 2022 after the Packers traded away Davante Adams during the offseason.

Jones is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has rushed for 575 yards and a touchdown while catching 30 passes for 190 yards and three scores in eight games. He's coming off his third 100-yard game of the season after rushing for 143 yards in the loss to Buffalo last week. He has a juicy matchup against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL in Week 9. The Lions rank 30th in rushing yards allowed (1,084), 32nd in rushing touchdowns allowed (13) and 28th in yards allowed per carry (5.1). You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

