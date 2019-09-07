NFL DFS, Week 1: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

The 2019 NFL season is upon us and young starting quarterbacks will take center stage. Which rising stars should NFL DFS players target in the season's very first week? And who should not be among your top NFL DFS picks? Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Jimmy Garoppolo all have plenty to prove this season and are high-risk, high-reward options for NFL DFS lineups in Week 1. Meanwhile, No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray will also be making his regular season debut against the Lions. Murray is $7,300 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings, but can you trust him in his first game even though he ran for over 1,000 yards last season at Oklahoma? One player you won't see in Week 1 is former Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was released on Saturday following a tumultuous offseason. You should see the optimal NFL DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He'll help you lock in optimal Week 1 NFL DFS picks.

For Sunday's Week 1 NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel at $5,900 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. The former second-round pick out of Ohio State has been gradually incorporated into the Panthers' offense, making a relatively minimal impact so far with 179 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches as a rookie and then catching 39 passes for 494 yards and five touchdowns last year. He added two more scores on the ground.

However, with fellow wide receiver Devin Funchess now in Indianapolis, Samuel is stepping into a bigger role in the offense. His playmaking ability in space should lead to Carolina finding a variety of ways to get him the ball as a receiver and runner. Samuel averaged 5.5 catches for 66 yards in the four games in which he had at least seven targets in the second half of last season. He should be part of your NFL DFS lineups in tournaments and cash games this week.

McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey is a proven every-down back in Carolina's potent offense. In fact, he came just 133 receiving yards shy of becoming just the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. McCaffrey was on the field for 91.3 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps last season, leading all running backs by a comfortable margin. His high usage rate meant McCaffrey touched the ball 326 times for 1,965 yards from scrimmage en route to a second-team All-Pro selection. He also proved to have a knack for finding the end zone, finishing the 2018 season with 13 total touchdowns.

In Week 1, McCaffrey and the Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams, who were in the bottom half of the NFL last season against the run, allowing over 120 yards per game. In the 2019 preseason, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ripped off a 5-42-1 stat line against L.A. Lock McCaffrey in as one of your top overall Week 1 NFL DFS picks.

