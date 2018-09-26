NFL DFS, Week 4: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Daily Fantasy sports players are gearing up for another week of NFL action, and there are plenty of high-end NFL DFS tournaments on the schedule. FanDuel's $3 million Sunday Million in Week 4 has a twist because players who have a defense that scores a touchdown are eligible to win a share of $100,000 and other prizes. DraftKings, meanwhile, is featuring a $4 million Fantasy Football Millionaire with a $10 buy-in. Regardless of which NFL DFS tournaments and cash games you enter, first check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a predictive data engineer at SportsLine and a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates each snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, McClure's optimal lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He cashed his Week 3 Sunday night lineup on FanDuel as well, and anybody who took his recommendation of Calvin Ridley for Week 3 GPPs got a player who returned around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel thanks to a tournament-winning 8-146-3 line.

For Week 4, we can tell you McClure is banking on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at $8,100 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.

Ryan is coming off a career performance in Week 3 when he shredded the Saints for 374 yards and five touchdowns through the air. After being shut down by the defending champion Eagles in the season opener, Ryan has now accounted for nine total touchdowns during the past two weeks. He was only 8 percent owned in many FanDuel tournaments in Week 3.

Another Week 4 NFL DFS pick McClure loves: Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway at $4,500 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.

With Josh Gordon now out of the equation in Cleveland, Callaway, a talented rookie out of Florida, has taken on a larger role. That was apparent in Week 3 when he was targeted 10 times in a win over the Jets.

Many of his targets came from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has now been named the starter in Cleveland. With the 2018 No. 1 overall pick now at the helm, expect Callaway to continue to get plenty of looks, especially this week against an 0-3 Oakland squad that is giving up almost 260 yards per game through the air and has already conceded big numbers to receivers like Emmanuel Sanders (4-96) and the combination of Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant (4-144-3) in recent weeks. He's a huge value at a minimum NFL DFS price.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on both sites.

