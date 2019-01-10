NFL Divisional Round 2019: Vegas SuperContest expert picks, predictions, best parlay

When you're looking for advice on who to pick on game day in the NFL, nobody beats R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL picks this season, you would be up over $2,000. Smart bettors tail his selections. The CBS Sports NFL editor cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark on NFL against-the-spread picks. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest. Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 over Wild Card Weekend. Over the past two-plus months, White is on a stunning 55-31 roll in his NFL picks for SportsLine, and anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert has revealed his top NFL divisional round picks. If you parlay them, you would be looking at a massive 10-1 payout. Using the latest divisional round lines, we can tell you White loves the Saints (-8) at home against the Eagles.

White knows the Superdome is one of the toughest places to play in the NFL. The Saints have won 14 of their past 16 games at home and have been unbeatable in the playoffs with Sean Payton running the show. In fact, the Saints are a perfect 5-0 at home in the postseason since Payton took over as head coach in 2006.

Now, the Saints are eager to build on their history of home dominance. The last time they had the top seed, in 2009, they marched to a Super Bowl victory. Plus, New Orleans' offense enters the NFL divisional schedule averaging over 38 points in its past four home games with Drew Brees under center. The Saints will look to duplicate their Week 11 performance against Philadelphia, which resulted in their biggest blowout win of the season. In that game, Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns as New Orleans sliced through an injury-depleted Eagles secondary.

"I think this is the game the clock finally strikes midnight on Nick Foles," White told SportsLine. "The Saints absolutely pasted the Eagles back in Week 11 and Sean Payton is 10-1 against the spread after a bye since 2009. I expect he'll have the offense on track and take advantage of the Eagles' secondary in a way Mitch Trubisky couldn't consistently. Foles didn't play well in his team's win in Chicago, but he came up big in the fourth quarter when the Eagles needed it. I'm not sure the Saints will give him the chance to play the hero at the end of this one."

White also is calling for a home favorite to get absolutely shocked this weekend. And who it is will surprise you. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So who else is White backing in the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back this weekend, plus see which underdog is going to shock the world, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.