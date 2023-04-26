The New York Jets fan base received an early draft present this week with the Aaron Rodgers trade becoming official. Maybe New York gave up a little more than anticipated for the four-time NFL MVP, but stability at the quarterback position is something this franchise has been after for quite some time now.

With Rodgers officially in the building, the Jets now turn their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft. Many mock drafts have the Jets drafting a tackle in the opening round, but a recent report indicates they are very much in play for a wide receiver.

New York has already been busy at wideout this offseason. They added Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman in free agency, and traded Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. With Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims also on roster, the Jets aren't desperate for another pass-catcher, but ESPN's Matt Miller believes the Jets could replicate what they did last year, and take an Ohio State wideout in the first round.

Per ESPN, the Jets have spent considerable time and resources doing research on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Miller does mention that JSN could be off the board by the time the Jets' No. 15 overall pick comes around, but if he's still available, general manager Joe Douglas could pounce.

Smith-Njigba is considered to be the No. 1 wide receiver in this class, and the No. 19 overall prospect according to CBS Sports. He played just three games in 2022 due to injury, but his 2021 film is still something everyone is talking about. Two years ago, Smith-Njigba set Ohio State single-season records in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606). Against Utah in the Rose Bowl, he caught 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns! His quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 573 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in that 48-45 win for the Buckeyes.

Shoring up the offensive line for Rodgers would be a good idea, but the Jets are going all-in this year. Adding the top wideout in this class is something they reportedly will consider.