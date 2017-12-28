NFL expert picks and bets, Week 17: Three-team Parlay of the Week

With teams and players hitting the field with a variety of motivations, the final week of the NFL regular season can be tough to pick. But those who have followed Galin Dragiev's NFL selections lately have been rolling. He's already in the middle of an impressive run.

Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of games before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes than projecting individual players. When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else.

He certainly has his pulse on the NFL landscape right now, hitting on 19 of his past 28 picks.

Dragiev has released his top NFL picks for this week over at SportsLine. Putting these three in a parlay will return a huge 6-1 payout. If you bet $100 on it, you would make $600. If you go big, it could be a life-changing bet.

He won all three of his picks last week. In fact, he has won his past seven selections.

We'll give one away: Dragiev believes the Bills will do their part in the chase for a final AFC playoff spot, covering a three-point spread at Miami.

Buffalo is 8-7 and in the playoff race in the AFC, but needs help. First and foremost, the Bills must take care of business against the Dolphins in South Florida on Sunday. They have found ways to win despite ranking 29th out of 32 teams in total offense and 25th in defense.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is averaging just 168 yards and has 13 touchdowns in 14 games. But LeSean McCoy remains one of the game's elite running backs, with 1,128 yards (4.1 yards per carry).

What has made the Bills a playoff contender? They have a turnover differential of plus-8, sixth best in the league. And it has a bend-but-don't-break defense that allows just 18.7 points per game, No. 9 in the league.

Miami (6-9) is on the opposite end of the turnover spectrum, ranking 30th with a differential of minus-13.

The Dolphins have nothing but pride on the line and perhaps a sense of revenge. They lost at Buffalo 24-16 just two weeks ago, a game that ended any realistic shot at the postseason. Quarterback Jay Cutler was atrocious, throwing no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Cutler, who was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal to come out of the broadcast booth and hold off retirement for one more season, will start in Miami's finale. He went for 286 yards and one touchdown in a 29-13 loss to the Chiefs last week.

But Cutler has been much more effective at home this season, completing 65.8 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions, compared to 59 percent, seven touchdowns and six interceptions on the road.

He hasn't received much help from a run game that saw 2016 Pro Bowl pick Jay Ajayi traded at midseason and ranks 29th in yards gained. Buffalo's defense, however, ranks 30th against the run.

Dragiev has also identified a pair of underdogs not getting the respect they deserve, each of which he expects to cover, if not pull off upsets. He's sharing those picks over at SportsLine.

So what are the three NFL picks that Dragiev is confident in that could return a huge 6/1 payout in Week 17 if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which line the oddsmakers have completely wrong, and which home team isn't getting enough respect, all from the expert on an amazing 19-9 streak on his NFL selections.