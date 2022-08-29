The 2022 NFL season will begin on Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. The Rams will hoist their Super Bowl banner before taking on Buffalo, the 13-2 favorites to win Super Bowl 56 in the latest NFL odds. Josh Allen is backed by one of the best rosters in the league and the Rams lost key pieces during the offseason, so the Bills are 2.5-point road favorites in the Week 1 NFL lines from Caesars Sportsbook. It's one of 16 games you'll need to select with your NFL office pool picks. Which teams should you back with your NFL picks and which NFL confidence pool picks should you enter? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 1 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports office pool players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 1 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 1 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions from the model: The Eagles cruise past the Lions on the road for a comfortable five-point victory, covering the spread. After going 9-8 and losing to the Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round last season, the Eagles took big swings in the offseason to build around exciting dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia made a draft-day trade with the Titans to acquire wide receiver A.J. Brown. The Eagles also moved up from No. 15 to No. 13 to take Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and are expected to have an extraordinarily stout interior defensive line with Davis and six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox.

The Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 season and still appear to have glaring holes on their roster. The model predicts that Hurts accounts for nearly 300 yards of total offense and a couple of touchdowns on average as the Eagles defeat the Lions in over 60 percent of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 1 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 1 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 1 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and Vikings vs. Packers. It's also calling for one underdog to pull off an upset and several Super Bowl contenders to go down hard. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 1 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contenders go down? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 138-97 on top-ranked picks against the spread since 2017.