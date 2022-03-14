C.J. Uzomah, one of the key cogs of the Bengals' recent Super Bowl run, agrees to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 29-year-old tight caught five touchdown passes last season for the Bengals, who advanced to the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history.

A 2015 fifth-round pick, Uzomah spent the first seven years of his career with the Bengals. Last season, his first full season with Joe Burrow as Cincinnati's starting quarterback, Uzomah set career highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (493) and touchdown receptions. In the playoffs he caught 15 of 18 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown.

C.J. Uzomah CIN • TE • 87 TAR 63 REC 49 REC YDs 493 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Uzomah bounced back last season after missing all but two games in 2020 after tearing his Achilles. He played in Super Bowl LVI despite sustaining an MCL sprain during the Bengals' AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs.

Along with his production, Uzomah was one of the Bengals' main vocal leaders during the team's transformative 2021 season. Uzomah will look to make a similar impact in New York, as the Jets are hoping to post their first winning season since 2015. Uzomah will play with another young quarterback in Zach Wilson, who as a rookie last season threw 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 starts.