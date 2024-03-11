On the eve of the NFL's legal tampering period, the New England Patriots and Kendrick Bourne agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million deal, as first reported by ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Bourne, 28, is an NFL success story. He managed to crack the 49ers roster as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and was a key part of their 2019 NFC championship team. Bourne has since parlayed his success in San Francisco to two multiyear deals with the Patriots. He is getting a new deal now after completing the three-year, $15 million contract he penned in March of 2021.

During his first season in New England, Bourne set career-highs with 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. His production took a dip the past two years, however, partly due to inconsistent quarterback play. Injuries limited Bourne to eight games in 2023.

Kendrick Bourne NE • WR • #84 TAR 55 REC 37 REC YDs 406 REC TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

The Patriots took steps to address their quarterback situation Sunday when they traded Mac Jones to the Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Trading Jones further confirms the Patriots' plans to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft. New England has been linked to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, CBS Sports' No. 2 quarterback prospect behind USC's Caleb Williams.