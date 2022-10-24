Two NFL officials were investigated by the league this week after a troubling video surfaced appearing to show side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter approaching Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans for an autograph following the Bucs' 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, the investigation concluded that the officials did not ask Evans for his autograph, the NFL said in a statement Tuesday.

"After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between [side judge] Jeff Lamberth, [line judge] Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph," the statement released by the league read. "Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday -- including during the pregame and postgame time periods."

Per NFL Media, this whole incident had to do with golf lessons. Evans and Lamberth both attended Texas A&M, and the official was getting Evans' phone number to pass along to a golf pro so the wideout could get lessons.

Check out the video below:

Per NFL Media, the NFL-NFLRA CBA says game officials "shall not … ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia." You can see other Buccaneers players and assistants gawking at the situation as they walked by.

The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the year with the loss to the Panthers. Evans led the Bucs with nine receptions for 96 yards, although he did drop a sure-fire touchdown in the first quarter.