NFL money line, picks against the spread: Finding the best Divisional Round underdog

Picking an underdog to win outright isn't always easy. Galin Dragiev just makes it look like it is. He has been dominating NFL picks lately, and last week he really showed off, picking three underdogs and winning with all three.



It's part of a larger trend of dominance for Dragiev, who is now 14-2 in his last 16 NFL picks -- an amazing 88 percent win rate. No expert is hotter right now than "The Dragon."



With the NFL's Divisional Round coming up, now is the time to get behind SportsLine's hottest analyst.



Last week, he took the points and won big with Tennessee (+8.5) and Buffalo (+9). But for his Underdog of the Week, he went with Atlanta as an outright winner and cashed in at +250 on the money line.



It's the third week in a row Dragiev has cashed big on an outright underdog. For this week, he has a pair of live underdogs he believes can win outright.



One of them is the Eagles (+130), a home underdog to the Falcons. The Eagles went 13-3 in the regular season and are the No. 1 seed, yet find themselves on the wrong end of a three-point spread.



Dragiev wouldn't be shocked to see Philly take the snub personally and prove why they earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.



Philly (13-3) is the first No. 1 seed ever to be an underdog to a No. 6 seed.



Of course, the spread is where it is because the Eagles will be without star QB Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL in Week 14.



Nick Foles played in three games, passing for five TDs and two INTs. He went 2-0 in games that meant something, beating the Giants 34-29 and Raiders 19-10. He was benched early in a meaningless 6-0 loss to the Cowboys in Week 17.



Dragiev is also going even bigger with his Underdog of the Week. He says this team will show up when it counts the most and pull off the playoff upset.



He's sharing which big underdog to back only at SportsLine.



So what is Galin Dragiev's underdog money-line play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which favorite is about to fall hard, all from the man who's a scorching 88 percent NFL run.