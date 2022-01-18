As was the case for Wild Card Weekend, all of the home teams in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs are listed as favorites at Caesars Sportsbook. Not every home team covered, or even won, on Wild Card Weekend, so bettors should keep that in mind when placing their divisional round NFL bets. Packers vs. 49ers has one of the largest divisional round NFL spreads, as the Pack comes in as six-point favorites in the latest NFL odds.

Can Aaron Rodgers finally knock off San Francisco in the NFL playoffs for the first time in four tries? Will the Niners defy the divisional round NFL Vegas odds and winning outright? All of the divisional round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best divisional round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest divisional round 2022 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top divisional round NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest divisional round picks is that the Buffalo Bills (+2.5) cover the spread against the Chiefs. The Bills were the most impressive team of Wild Card Weekend, as they dominated the Patriots from start to finish, winning 47-17. Buffalo became the first team in NFL history to score a touchdown on its first seven drives in a postseason game, and it also handed Bill Belichick the worst postseason defeat (30 points) of his coaching career.

Chiefs vs. Bills will be a rematch of their Week 5 contest in which the Bills resembled the team that destroyed the Patriots last week. Buffalo went into Arrowhead Stadium and won by 18 points, which was, at that point, the largest defeat in Patrick Mahomes' NFL career as a starter. The Bills' No. 1 defense forced Mahomes into three turnovers, while Josh Allen was a threat with both his arm and his legs, accounting for four total touchdowns and no turnovers.

The model gives an edge to Allen over Mahomes, as it has the Bills' QB having more total yards and more total touchdowns than Mahomes. In fact, SportsLine's model has Allen rushing for more yards than any Chiefs player, and Allen isn't even projected to have the most rushing yards on his own team. The disparity in the two teams' ground games helps the Bills (+2.5) cover in over 50 percent of simulations as the model projects just a one-point Chiefs victory.

The model also says you should back the Under (55) in that game since it is projected to hit almost 60 percent of the time.

How to make divisional round NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the divisional round NFL schedule, and it's calling for one team to cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which team is a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Divisional round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule, bracket

Saturday, Jan. 22

Bengals at Titans (-3.5, 47)

49ers at Packers (-6, 47.5)

Sunday, Jan. 23

Rams at Buccaneers (-3, 48.5)

Bills at Chiefs (-2.5, 55)