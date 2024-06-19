The dual-threat quarterback has never been more prevalent in the NFL. Lamar Jackson has set records for 1,000-yard rushing seasons while Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts have reached single-season marks for rushing touchdowns.

Simply put, all three quarterbacks are significantly climbing up the record books for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Michael Vick and Cam Newton set the benchmarks for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback over the past decade, records that seemed hard to break.

Vick's rushing yards record and Newton's rushing touchdowns record have been put on watch, even if they might not be surpassed in 2024. Thanks to Jackson, Allen and Hurts, the rushing marks for quarterbacks are set to be redefined.

Here's a look at the all-time rushing yards leaders from quarterbacks, as Jackson is closing in on Vick.

Most rushing yards by QB -- NFL history

Rank Player Rushing Yards 1 Michael Vick 6,109 2 Cam Newton 5,628 3 Russell Wilson 5,307 4 Lamar Jackson 5,258 5 Randall Cunningham 4,928 6 Steve Young 4,239 7 Fran Tarkenton 3,674 8 Josh Allen 3,611 9 Steve McNair 3,590 10 Aaron Rodgers 3,466

Jackson is on the verge of passing Vick's mark at just 27 years old. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is just 852 yards away from passing Jackson despite being fourth on the all-time list. Jackson has never rushed for less for 695 yards in a season (including 821 last season), and is the only quarterback to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Based on Jackson's career rushing-yards-per-game average (61.1), he would be on pace to rush for 1,039 yards this season -- which would give him enough yards to pass Vick.

Wilson is also third on the all-time rushing list for quarterbacks, but is only 49 yards ahead of Jackson. Based on Wilson's career rushing-yards-per-game average (28.2), he could pass Newton this season. Both Jackson and Wilson could be in the top three on this list by the end of the 2024 season.

What about Allen? Based on his career rushing-yards-per-game average (38.4), Allen would be on pace for 653 yards rushing in 2024. That would put him sixth on the all-time rushing list.

Jalen Hurts (2,503 yards rushing) is 963 yards rushing away from catching Rodgers and entering the top 10. Keep in mind Rodgers is still active, so Hurts still has a ways to go.

The rushing touchdown marks for a quarterback are set to be altered as well.

Most rushing TD by QB -- NFL History

Rank Player Rush TD 1 Cam Newton 75 2 Josh Allen 53 3 Otto Graham 44 4 Steve Young 43 5 Jalen Hurts 41 6 Jack Kemp 40 7 Y.A. Tittle 39 8 Kordell Stewart 38 9 Steve McNair 37 9 Tobin Rote 37

Allen burst into second on the all-time rushing touchdown list by a quarterback, tying Hurts with a single-season record 15 rushing scores last season. Allen isn't likely to catch Newton in 2024, but the 28-year-old quarterback is just 22 away from matching Newton.

Hurts is the first quarterback in NFL history to have three consecutive seasons of 10+ rushing touchdowns, already fifth on the all-time list. Already having 38 rushing touchdowns in his three seasons as a starter, Hurts is averaging 12.7 rushing touchdowns in those seasons. Based on that average, Hurts would be in the top three on the all-time list by the end of the year.

The race would be on to catch Newton between Allen and Hurts, as both quarterbacks have positioned themselves to not only surpass Newton -- but become the first quarterbacks to rush for 100 career touchdowns. Reminder, Hurts will only be 26 years old this season.

Aaron Rodgers is only two touchdowns away from entering the top 10 (35 career rushing touchdowns), while Jackson and Wilson are eight away from joining (29 career rushing touchdowns). Rodgers is more likely to enter the top 10 this season.

Regardless, quarterback rushing records are set to be broken in the coming years -- thanks to the performances of Jackson, Allen and Hurts.