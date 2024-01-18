The Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL playoffs saw several blowouts, with five of six games decided by 14-plus points. However, the Divisional Round NFL odds feature NFL spreads that are all 10 points or fewer. The largest involves 49ers vs. Packers (+9.5) and Packers vs. 49ers (-9.5), while the slimmest is Chiefs vs. Bills (-2.5). Three of the four NFL games this week are rematches from the regular season, with Packers vs. 49ers being the outlier. Games with double-digit NFL spreads could attract interest with Divisional Round NFL bets, but should you let last week's multiple blowouts influence who you back? All of the Divisional Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Divisional Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Divisional Round 2024 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Divisional Round NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Divisional Round NFL picks is that the Bills (-2.5) cover the spread at home versus the Chiefs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The historical betting trends favor the Bills as the Chiefs play their first road postseason game in eight years. Buffalo is undefeated ATS in four all-time home playoff games in which it's favored by 3 points or fewer. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 2-9 straight up and 3-7-1 ATS all-time in road playoff games.

Kansas City's biggest struggle on defense is stopping the run as it ranks 24th in yards per rush allowed. Meanwhile, the ground game has become arguably Buffalo's biggest strength since replacing offensive coordinators midseason. The Bills are averaging 36.9 more rushing yards per game since Joe Brady became OC in Week 11, and they racked up 179 rushing yards in the Wild Card Round win over a Pittsburgh team which is statistically superior to the Chiefs in run defense.

The model projects the Bills to have both more rushing yards and a higher rushing average, with over 5.0 ypc. Controlling the clock via the run will limit Kansas City's possessions, and the Chiefs already struggle in scoring, compared to years prior. Buffalo (-2.5) is projected to cover over 50% of the time, with the Over (46) hitting in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Divisional Round NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Divisional Round NFL schedule, and it's also revealed two coveted A-rated picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks should you make right now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Divisional Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Saturday, Jan. 20

Texans at Ravens (-9.5, 43.5)

Packers at 49ers (-9.5, 50.5)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Buccaneers at Lions (-6.5, 48.5)

Chiefs at Bills (-2.5, 45.5)