When NFL players are not prepping for next season, they often show up to sporting events to support the other local teams in their area. This offseason, players from around the league have been spotted in the stands of NBA, MLB and hockey games. Some have even participated in ceremonial first pitches and puck drops.

Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson is already showing support for the NHL team in his new state. Wilson attended the Colorado Avalanche game and got to see an exciting overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Wilson might be good luck for Colorado and time will tell if that luck is translated to the Broncos as well.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is making his rounds and showing up for other teams across multiple states.

He threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, wearing a powder blue jersey with his name on it.

Parsons also went back to his home state of Pennsylvania to drop the puck for the Hershey Bears.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari attended the Milwaukee Bucks playoff game against the Boston Celtics on May 13 and showed that he has skills off the field as well, and they include drinking beer very fast. He drank two cups of beer back to back and extremely fast.