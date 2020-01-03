NFL Playoffs 2020: Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, Wild Card picks, predictions from expert who's 58-31

One team will advance to the divisional round in the NFC playoff bracket, and one team will have its season come to an end when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Playoffs on Sunday. The Eagles (9-7) qualified for the playoffs by virtue of winning the NFC East. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five playoff games and 10-1 against the number in their last 11 playoff games as an underdog.

The Seahawks (11-5) narrowly missed out on winning the NFC West in Sunday night's loss to San Francisco. Kickoff for Sunday's Wild Card game is at 4:40 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Seahawks picks, you need to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

Seahawks vs. Eagles spread: Seattle -1.5

Seahawks vs. Eagles over-under: 45.5 points

Seahawks vs. Eagles money line: Seattle -129, Philadelphia +108

SEA: QB Russell Wilson ranked No. 3 in touchdown passes (31)

PHI: Defense allowed 90.1 rushing yards per game, third-best in the league

Why the Seahawks can cover

Tierney knows the Seahawks already have beaten the Eagles in Philadelphia this season. On Nov. 24, Seattle forced five turnovers and limited the Eagles to just nine points in a 17-9 victory. The nine points were the fewest for Philadelphia since Nov. 18, 2018, while the five turnovers were the most since Sept. 19, 2013.

In addition, Tierney has factored in that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is having arguably his best season. His touchdown-to-interception ratio of 31:5 is the best of his eight seasons in the NFL. In addition, his 66.1 completion percentage and 4,110 passing yards are the second best of his career.

Why the Eagles can cover

But just because Seattle may have the edge on paper does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Seahawks spread. The screen game has been key during Philadelphia's four-game winning streak. The team's running backs and tight ends have combined for 32 plays of 20 yards or more, the most of any team in the league, and screens have been a central part of that. That bodes well going against a Seattle defense that, according to Sportradar, allowed more yards on running back and tight end screens than any defense during the regular season.

In addition, pass protection has been an issue for Seattle. The Seahawks are starting a backup left tackle in George Fant and a backup center in Joey Hunt, which has contributed to Wilson being pressured 28.2 percent of the time, which ranked 31st in the league. In the first meeting between the teams, the Eagles had six sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

