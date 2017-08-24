NFL Preseason Week 3: Watch, stream Chargers at Rams in Battle for L.A. on CBS All Access

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams will play in the first Battle of Los Angeles. of the new era on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on CBS Sports and stream it live on CBS All Access. The game will be played in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the home of the Rams. Here's everything you need to know.

Chargers at Rams

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET TV: CBS



CBS Streaming: CBS All Access



CBS All Access Announcers: Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts in the booth and Evan Washburn on the sideline

How to get CBS All Access

To sign up, you can go to the CBS All Access page. There's a free one week trial (if you'd like to catch a week of games to see if you'd like to move forward). CBS All Access can be streamed on mobile or desktop devices, and you don't even need cable to watch it.

Storylines to watch

New Rams head coach Sean McVay has taken strides to win over the Rams faithful, while the Chargers are trying to find their footing in their new home. Projected starter Jared Goff has said that he wants to run a two-minute offense against the Chargers. For the Chargers, Philip Rivers led a scoring drive against the Seahawks defense in Week 1 of the preseason and didn't play in Week 2 but should see extended playing time against the Rams in what is the NFL's dress rehearsal week. People outside of Los Angeles will likely be eyeing the crowd and seeing which colors are more prevalent, but whatever the case, it will prove to be a good barometer for where L.A. football stands heading into 2017.



