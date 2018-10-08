NFL, Saints will pause Monday night's game against the Redskins if Drew Brees sets yardage record

The NFL may well get its wish on Monday night. The Saints' Week 5 match-up against the Redskins was scheduled in primetime for a reason, and Drew Brees is just 201 yards away from Peyton Manning's passing yardage record. After throwing for 217 yards against the Giants last week, Brees sits at 71,740 yards in his career, third all-time behind Brett Favre and Manning.

Should Brees break the record -- and statistically speaking it's likely he will, as Brees has thrown for at least 200 yards in 92 percent of his home games as a Saint -- the league and the Saints will reportedly stop the game if it comes at an appropriate time, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett. There will be a brief ceremony in which the ball will be presented to Hall of Fame president David Baker, and a video tribute from Peyton Manning (who won't be in attendance) will be played shortly after.

The Superdome should be rocking in New Orleans on Monday, as the city has nothing but love for Brees. 59,392 of Brees' yards have come since joining the Saints in 2006. Brees is no stranger to the record books, but this may be his most prestigious accomplishment yet.

Of course, the record shouldn't distract the Saints from the task at hand. The Redskins have allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the league this year at 187.3. Brees setting the record on Monday may be likely, but it's hardly a gimme. If he does, however, expect the fanfare to continue throughout the night in New Orleans.