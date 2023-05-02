The NFL has suspended free agent defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe for the first 17 weeks of the 2023 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

Details on what substance caused the suspension were not made public. There is no word on whether Bledsoe will attempt to appeal the suspension. With the regular season being 18 weeks, Bledsoe will only be able to play in the final game and the playoffs, if he ends up on a team that reaches the postseason.

This marks the second time Bledsoe was suspended for violating the PED policy. He was also suspended in 2022 for the first six games of the season. He was suspended by the NCAA in 2016 while with Oklahoma for failing a PED test.

Bledsoe was on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last season and did not play in a games all year.

In 2021 he played five games for the Tennessee Titans and in 2020 he played in 14 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. The 25-year-old has recorded 18 tackles and three passes defended in his NFL career.

Bledsoe went undrafted in 2019.