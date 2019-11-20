NFL upholds Larry Ogunjobi suspension but fine rescinded; Garrett, Pouncey rulings still to come
An appeals officer rendered one of three expected decisions this week
Appeals officer James Thrash, who was mutually chosen by the NFL and NFL Player's Association, elected to uphold the initial one-game suspension levied to Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi will be held out this week against the Miami Dolphins. Thrash did rescind the additional fine of $10,527, however.
Ogunjobi was guilty of pushing a helmet-less Mason Rudolph to the ground at the tail end of last week's Steelers-Browns brouhaha. The lineman's appeal was heard on Monday.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are still awaiting verdicts from their appeals, which were heard Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Pouncey is currently facing a three-game suspension while Garrett was hit with an indefinite suspension that would prohibit him from playing the rest of the season.
All of this is the aftermath of an incident that happened with eight seconds remaining on Thursday Night Football. Rudolph was attempting to yank off Garrett's helmet after what Rudolph considered to be a late hit. Garrett did not appreciate the effort and retaliated by removing Rudolph's helmet. Steelers offensive linemen David DeCastro and Pouncey immediately restrained the defender but the quarterback decided to pursue the scrum, which inexplicably led Garrett to swing Rudolph's helmet at his head. Rudolph was contacted but fortunately is okay. Ogunjobi then knocked Rudolph back to the ground after he had stood up. Meanwhile, Pouncey was throwing punches and curb stomping a defenseless Garrett, who was lying on the ground by that point.
The NFL fined several other players for leaving the bench during the play. The league has understandably taken a hard stance against an event they do not ever want to see replayed on a football field.
Both teams and all players involved have released statements or issued comments expressing their remorse for what occurred. Here is a response from Garrett:
"Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."
Ogunjobi explained what led to his involvement that night.
"I saw my teammate getting jumped on and I went over to go help him out. I am not a dirty player and I am not trying to hurt anybody," he said. "I feel like if it was you and your teammate in that situation you would do the same thing. I will probably get a suspension for it, but at the same time if someone is going to come at my teammate, that's my brother. We have been together for three years. It is not anything personal, but I am not going to let you sit there and hit my guy. That is just wrong."
The third-round pick out of Charlotte was second on the team behind Garrett in sacks with five. He has recorded 28 tackles and a pass deflection as well this season. In Ogunjobi's absence, the team will turn to Eli Ankou, Devaroe Lawrence and Sheldon Richardson for increased production.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 injuries: Hilton questionable
We've got you covered with a look at all the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Zeke worried about wins, not stats
Elliott doesn't care about his stats as long as the Cowboys are winning football games
-
Smith practicing with Redskins
Smith has been a mentor to the rookie QB
-
Texans vs. Colts odds, TNF picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Colts vs. Texans game 10,000 times.
-
Steelers sticking with Rudolph at QB
Rudolph struggled in Pittsburgh's Week 11 loss in Cleveland
-
Cowboys starting OL returns to practice
It's a great sign the team's former second-round pick could return sooner than later
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night