NFL Week 8 DFS: Best cash game, 50-50, head-to-head lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel

Before you enter any daily fantasy football 50-50, head-to-head, or cash game contest for Week 8 of the NFL season on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start to the season. He rostered several winning value picks last week in his cash game lineup like Saints running back Mark Ingram.



McClure identified Ingram as a steal at $6,700 on DraftKings, saying he was priced too low because of his increased usage and the opportunities he would get near the goal line. The result: Ingram was a workhorse, recording 26 touches for 110 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, providing huge value for anybody who got him in their lineups at an affordable price.



McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and depth charts for Week 8 and has again locked in his optimal DFS cash game lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves for cash games that you might not be thinking about: Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor. The third-year pro is finally beginning to live up to his first-round draft status with three straight games with a touchdown.



Agholor is becoming a focal point for one of the NFL's best offenses, but he's not priced like it yet. For a low price, you get a player who can be relied on to pile up at least five catches and likely find the end zone against a hapless 49ers defense.



Agholor is an absolute steal at $5,500 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big name Mike Evans. The Buccaneers WR is $7,900 on DraftKings, a massive value for one of the most targeted players in the league.



The Bucs are struggling, but Evans is not. He's averaging almost 10 targets per week and has found the end zone in three of his last four games. There will be opportunities for Evans to find pay-dirt in what McClure sees as a desperation game for a Tampa Bay team that is 2-4 and in danger of falling out of contention.



McClure has also identified a value receiver who has bounced back after a slow start and is in position to put up big numbers this week even though his price tag hasn't risen too high yet.



If you roster him, you can expect big numbers at a very affordable price that will put you well on your way to a profitable Week 8 in DFS cash games.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal daily fantasy football cash game lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 8 cash game optimal lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Mark Ingram's big performance in Week 7 and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.