Another Christmas Day slate isn't this week's only major revelation regarding the NFL's 2024 schedule. The league also plans to expand its streaming presence, airing its first-ever South American contest -- the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 1 matchup in Brazil -- on Peacock, while assigning one of 2024's Wild Card playoff games to Amazon's Prime Video.

While the Eagles' opponent for their Friday, Sept. 6, overseas game isn't yet known, the broadcast will be available on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, according to NFL executive Hans Schroeder. Otherwise, the game will only be available on NBC 10, the local Philadelphia-area TV affiliate; and whichever other local market is attached to the opponent, as well as NFL+ for mobile.

Prime Video, meanwhile, will have exclusive rights to one of the Wild Card contests one year after Peacock aired the Kansas City Chiefs' opening-round playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. Once again, no cable TV network will simulcast this event.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the league wants to "fish where the fish are" in terms of game broadcasts, shifting certain contests to streaming-only platforms to accommodate on-demand consumers. All other games on the 2024 schedule, however, including postseason contests and the Super Bowl, will be broadcast by traditional networks.

"As media consumption habits evolve, the NFL continues to work with our partners to put our games on digital platforms where our fans are increasingly spending their time," Schroeder explained in a league statement. "The viewership success of both 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video and the historic Wild Card game on Peacock last season are strong indicators our streaming distribution is resonating with our fans."