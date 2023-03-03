Could the NFL get another brother duo on the same team? 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa commented about the possibility of his brother, Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, joining him in San Francisco, and he is not sure if the league would be ready for it.

Nick spoke to his former teammate Richard Sherman on The Richard Sherman Podcast about how he would feel if his brother became his teammate.

"I think Joey definitely is looking good financially," Bosa said (via NFL.com). "I think him on the other side, it might break the NFL."

As of now, this is not likely to happen, but imagining Nick and Joey on the same defense is fun. The cost of having the two defensive stars on the same team makes the possibility of it happening very slim. The only way to possibly see it happening is if one player somehow falls down the ranks and is no longer a top player in their position.

Nick signed a five-year, $135 million contract and after earning the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2022 season he has proven worthy of an extension and a raise.

This season the two will definitely not be on the same team, but they could be competing for the DPOY honor. Nick sees it being a Bosa showdown when it comes to the top defensive player in 2023.

"I think Joey is going to come in and have a big year this year and we're going to be competing for it, so I'm excited," Nick said. "It's just cool that we're here and we've reached our goals, but there's more to reach."

The two were on the same team before, when Nick was a freshman and Joey was a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.