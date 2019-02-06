Nick Foles reportedly voids option after Eagles exercise it, set to become free agent barring tag

The Nick Foles saga has reached an important step, which was entirely expected but still noteworthy, in what could end up being a drawn out process. As of Tuesday night, Foles is reportedly set to become a free agent.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, the Eagles told Foles on Tuesday that they were going to pick up his 2019 option. In turn, Foles informed the Eagles that he will void the option by paying them $2 million, which makes him an impending free agent, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And Nick Foles officially is informing the Eagles that he is voiding the option, per source. https://t.co/W9TmZsSAzq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2019

But Foles isn't a lock to hit free agency. The Eagles could decide to tag Foles and then try to trade him. The deadline to tag him is March 5, so the Eagles have a month to reach a decision. Last month, CBSSports.com's Joel Corry, a former sports agent, examined the Eagles options and predicted that they would let Foles walk "because of the potential pitfalls of a franchise tag."

Either way, Foles is almost assuredly departing either via free agency or trade. It's rare that a backup quarterback leaves a team as a franchise icon, but that's how Foles is leaving Philadelphia. A year ago, Foles took over for the injured Carson Wentz and proceeded to lead the Eagles to a championship by beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl, for which Foles secured Super Bowl MVP honors. This past season, after the Eagles decided to keep Foles around instead of trading him as Wentz recovered from a torn up knee, Foles took over for Wentz again late in the season and led the Eagles to the playoffs.

Foles has always been an insanely streaky quarterback. During his first stint in Philadelphia, with Chip Kelly as his coach, Foles posted a 27-touchdown, two-interception season. In his second run, he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl. Throughout his entire career, though, Foles has accumulated mostly pedestrian numbers (88.5 career passer rating), but when he's hot, there's not many quarterbacks better than him.

At least one quarterback needy team out there is going to want him. So where might he wind up? Our Cody Benjamin already ranked 11 possibilities.

Leading the way? The Jacksonville Jaguars.