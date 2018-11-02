Nick Mullens gets verified by Twitter while carving up Raiders defense in first career action
Mullens, 23, made people take notice on Thursday, including employees at Twitter
Nick Mullens had himself quite a good night on Thursday. Not only did the 49ers' third-string quarterback get his first career NFL start and torch the Oakland Raiders, but he also got verified on Twitter.
As Mullens was in the process of carving up the Raiders defense, someone apparently noticed that he had yet to receive the blue checkmark that confirms a public figure's account is legitimate. While that's unfortunate, it's hard to blame Twitter considering most of us didn't know a thing about Mullens prior to Thursday's game. Nor should we have, really.
The 23-year-old quarterback is currently in his second NFL season, having been picked up by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. He was on San Fran's practice squad before getting bumped up to the active roster following Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending knee injury earlier this year.
He hadn't thrown a regular season NFL pass entering Thursday night. Like, ever.
And yet his first start was so impressive that people had to take notice, including the fine folks at Twitter. So impressive, in fact, that they decided to verify him mid-game.
That's a pretty damn good day for the kid, if you ask me. And considering that the new normal seems to be athletes' old tweets getting dug up and doxxed, this is a refreshing change of pace.
Meanwhile, C.J. Beathard is still hurt and unverified on Twitter.
