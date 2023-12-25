Christmas is upon us, which means so is the NFL's first-ever Christmas Day tripleheader. As part of the festivities, Nickelodeon is once again making its presence felt during the league's holiday slate, with the "NFL Nickmas Game" returning to host Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, who take on the rival Raiders Monday afternoon.

What, exactly, is the "Nickmas Game"? And how can you tune in? Here's everything you need to know:

What is the 'NFL Nickmas Game'?

The "Nickmas Game" is the latest broadcast collaboration between Nickelodeon and CBS Sports, fusing NFL action with kid- and family-friendly features, plus characters from across the Paramount universe. It is the second annual "Nickmas Game" broadcast to occur, this time featuring the Chiefs against the Raiders from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

How to watch the 'NFL Nickmas Game'

Date: Monday, Dec. 25

Monday, Dec. 25 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV: Nickelodeon

What makes the 'Nickmas Game' special?

The "Nickmas Game" broadcast will feature a slew of virtual filters, graphics and guest appearances geared toward kids and families, from cannons that fire slime after touchdowns to Yetis who hurl snow across the stadium in celebration of the holidays. Think crazy, colorful and festive. Additionally, analysts Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle will be joined on the broadcast by Raphael (Brady Noon) and Donatello (Micah Abbey) from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," plus teen reporter Dylan Schefter. And the halftime show will include an exclusive sneak peek at new Nickelodeon series "Rock, Paper, Scissors."

Is there a traditional broadcast of Chiefs vs. Raiders?

Yes. CBS and Paramount+ will carry a traditional broadcast of the AFC West tilt, with Jim Nantz as play-by-play and Tony Romo as the color analyst. The "Nickmas Game" will be exclusively available on Nickelodeon.