Odell Beckham Jr. makes odd gesture at Mike Tomlin after big play vs. Steelers

Odell Beckham Jr. apparently saw Mike Tomlin's response to a question about facing him twice a year that aired during the summer. Tomlin, when asked by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler about facing Beckham, made a yawning gesture while adding that he and the Steelers have faced players of Beckham's caliber before.

Beckham didn't waste time Thursday night -- his first game against the Steelers as a member of the Browns -- to remind Tomlin of his gesture/comments. Following his 43-yard reception that helped set up Baker Mayfield's one-yard touchdown run, Beckham looked in Tomlin's direction before mimicking the yawning gesture Pittsburgh's head coach made months earlier.

Baker Mayfield guns out a 43-yard strike to Odell Beckham Jr! pic.twitter.com/AJXufD6YUl — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) November 15, 2019

Here's a look back at the interview Tomlin conducted with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (credit to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly for re-posting the interview on Twitter shortly after Beckham's catch).

Lost tape from our Tomlin interview in Va. in July: Tomlin gives the yawn hand sign when I ask him about facing Odell Beckham twice a year. The message? We face great players often. pic.twitter.com/Wb3jVaJTsZ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 2, 2019

"Ive seen great players, and we've seen great players, week in and week out," Tomlin said of Beckham, who, as a member of the Giants, caught 10 of 16 targets for 100 yards in the Steelers' 2016 victory over New York. "We've seen him before. We respect his talents and everyone they've acquired, but it doesn't change our agenda or our focus."

It's clear that Beckham was motivated by Tomlin's response to the question. It's also clear that Beckham is embracing being a part of one of the NFL's oldest rivalries. The Browns, who dominated the rivalry during the 1950s and 1960s, has not beaten the Steelers since 2014. Pittsburgh is 7-0-1 against Cleveland during that span.