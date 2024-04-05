Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has taken to Snapchat to give a major offseason update. Hill posted a photo of him and Odell Beckham Jr. on the social media app with the caption, "OBJ to Miami confirmed."

There has not been any official word on if the deal is happening, and if it is, what the details of the contract will be. OBJ had a visit with the Dolphins in March, and according to head coach Mike McDaniel, the team made an offer to the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Things went great with him," McDaniel said (per USA Today). "We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players like Odell, who's had a phenomenal career and still has really good football in front of him and has options. I think those conversations will be ongoing. We'll see where they go."

Beckham would provide help to Hill and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Odell Beckham Jr. BAL • WR • #3 TAR 64 REC 35 REC YDs 565 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Last month, the Baltimore Ravens released Beckham after one season with the team. If Hill's inside scoop is accurate, Beckham will be going from one top AFC team to another.

This would mark Beckham's fifth team, as he previously played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Ravens last year.

In Baltimore, he had 35 catches on 64 targets with the second-most receiving yards on the team at 565 yards. He had three touchdowns in 14 regular season games and had four receptions for 34 yards in two playoff games.

While the 31-year-old is towards the end of his career, he can still add depth to an offense. He missed the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL, and with an extra year of recovery and play behind him, he may be primed to make a bigger impact in 2024